American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,176,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 379,758 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.51% of American Tower worth $9,232,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,545,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,614,000 after purchasing an additional 574,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

American Tower stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $293.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $287.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

