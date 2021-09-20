AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Grace Capital

Grace Capital lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after acquiring an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,136 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABC opened at $122.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.16. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,298 shares of company stock valued at $7,414,412. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

