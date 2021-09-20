AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

