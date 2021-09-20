AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Buys Shares of 67,631 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,548,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.05% of Okta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Okta by 7.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Okta by 149.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 9.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,838 shares of company stock worth $49,273,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $258.15 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.03 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.22.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.67.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

