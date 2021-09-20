AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $20.72 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 720.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,827 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Generac were worth $20,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 110.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Generac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Generac by 78.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $4,202,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Generac by 1,002.7% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $435.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $428.85 and its 200 day moving average is $369.52. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.80 and a 1 year high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,203 shares of company stock worth $5,492,350. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.50.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

