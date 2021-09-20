AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Purchases 70,024 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,731 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,024 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $142,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

AEM stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

