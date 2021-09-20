AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 7,692 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,734,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,880,000 after acquiring an additional 788,974 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after buying an additional 137,898 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,012,000 after buying an additional 2,060,800 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCOM opened at $28.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.77.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

