Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a hold rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.70.

Shares of AMGN opened at $219.38 on Friday. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.19 and its 200-day moving average is $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

