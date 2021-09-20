Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Sells $243,760.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $243,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John F. Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.00 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. The business had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,392,000 after purchasing an additional 342,347 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,612 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

