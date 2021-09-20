Analysts Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.11. Allison Transmission posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of ALSN opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in Allison Transmission by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,346,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

