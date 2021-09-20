Analysts Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.15). Alphatec posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,966,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,088,000 after purchasing an additional 594,482 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Alphatec by 60.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 529,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphatec by 26.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,810 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $25,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATEC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,490. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

