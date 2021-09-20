Analysts Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02).

CERT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of CERT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,395. Certara has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 620,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $18,495,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,673,417 shares of company stock valued at $618,006,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Certara during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Certara by 131.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.