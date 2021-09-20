Analysts Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $781.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce $781.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $770.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $793.00 million. Crane posted sales of $734.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.43.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Crane by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Crane by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Crane by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crane (CR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.