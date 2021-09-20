Analysts Anticipate Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($0.80). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($2.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $169,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYCC opened at $5.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.