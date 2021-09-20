Analysts Anticipate Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.15. Exelixis posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,400 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.