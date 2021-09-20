Analysts Anticipate JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will report sales of $52.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.80 million and the lowest is $52.35 million. JFrog posted sales of $38.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $203.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $204.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $265.83 million, with estimates ranging from $259.59 million to $271.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.74. JFrog has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in JFrog by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JFrog by 531.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

