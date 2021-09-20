Analysts Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.49. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of MS stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.67. The company had a trading volume of 699,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,121,735. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $105.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average is $90.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $327,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,405,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $264,248,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

