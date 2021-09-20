Analysts Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to announce ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $57.69 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $178,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $475,553.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at $216,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

