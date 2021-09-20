Analysts Anticipate Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Brokerages predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.50. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Phillips Edison & Company Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.07 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PECO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $29.11 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

