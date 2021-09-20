Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce sales of $3.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.49 billion and the highest is $3.67 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.64 billion to $15.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after buying an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after buying an additional 4,074,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after buying an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. 9,820,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,943. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

