Analysts Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

TUP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

TUP stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,168. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

