Analysts Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Amcor reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,864 shares of company stock worth $9,381,620 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306,508 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $29,124,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

