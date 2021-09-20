Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $781.59 Million

Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post $781.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $787.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $777.40 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $551.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $857.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

Shares of AMN stock traded down $3.12 on Friday, reaching $108.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $117.17.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $960,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.