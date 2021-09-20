Analysts Expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Equities analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to report earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. Autoliv reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $9.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ALV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.62. 1,118,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,265. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $68.49 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.73%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

