Analysts Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.20). Bloom Energy reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

