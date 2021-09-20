Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to announce sales of $116.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.80 million and the highest is $116.60 million. International Money Express reported sales of $95.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $445.50 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $500.55 million, with estimates ranging from $493.20 million to $507.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Money Express.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,987.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,300 shares of company stock worth $1,896,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in International Money Express by 29.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 648,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,252,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,945,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 671,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,575,000 after acquiring an additional 213,722 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.49. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

