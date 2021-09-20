Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Post $0.96 EPS

Brokerages expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $729,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $449.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $33.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

