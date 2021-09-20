Analysts Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to report ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 32,030 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $163,993.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 954,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $173,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,034,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,569.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,130. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.54. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

