Analysts Expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ SEAC traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.02. 15,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,894. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $50.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

