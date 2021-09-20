Analysts Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. The Timken posted sales of $894.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.77. 4,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The Timken has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

