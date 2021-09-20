Analysts Expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.34. US Ecology reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of US Ecology stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $45.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 287.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

