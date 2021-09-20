Analysts Issue Forecasts for BOK Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $7.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.07. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

BOKF opened at $85.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.