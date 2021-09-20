Analysts Set Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT at $125.44

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

AKAM stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.56. 1,003,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.38. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after buying an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after buying an additional 1,259,329 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,476,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,752,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

