Analysts Set Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Target Price at $23.00

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,342. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.16. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

