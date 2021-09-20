Analysts Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) PT at $216.26

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.26.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,835,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,135. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.62. The company has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

