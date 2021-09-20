Analysts Set Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT at $2.75

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

TGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 56.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a market cap of $530.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

