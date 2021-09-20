Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ANGPY opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.03. Anglo American Platinum has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.1795 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.34%.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

