ANON Achieves Market Cap of $43,340.53 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $43,340.53 and approximately $5.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ANON has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002125 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00066864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00174065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00112473 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

