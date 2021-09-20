AppCoins (APPC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $89,852.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and $89,852.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00056563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00124031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00047206 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,720,041 coins and its circulating supply is 244,720,040 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

