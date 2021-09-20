Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 8.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.68.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

