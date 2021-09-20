Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,989,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after buying an additional 1,257,545 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 92.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 841,970 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 728.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 867,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 762,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 102.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 318,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.30. 463,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,765. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $9.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.16.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

