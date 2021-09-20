Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Update

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACKAY opened at $18.81 on Monday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58.

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

