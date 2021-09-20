ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 61,541 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,282,000 after buying an additional 63,718 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 199.1% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the period.

ARKG opened at $83.93 on Monday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $58.13 and a 52-week high of $115.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.47.

