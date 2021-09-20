Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives €7.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €7.25 ($8.53).

AT1 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($9.18) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of AT1 stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting €6.13 ($7.21). 29,072,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.53. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a 50 day moving average of €6.56 and a 200 day moving average of €6.54.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.