Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $48,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 89.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 66,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.39. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

