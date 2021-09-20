ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.440-$1.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.ASGN also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.060-$5.170 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson reiterated a sell rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

ASGN stock opened at $110.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average of $101.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 8,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $911,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

