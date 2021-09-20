AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by Credit Suisse Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,418.33 ($123.05).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,279 ($108.17) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £128.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.92. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,403.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,987.15.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

