AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) PT Raised to $71.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $55.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.37.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after acquiring an additional 78,748 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

