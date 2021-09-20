AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $55.56 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

