Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP Sells $30,733.00 in Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $332.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Athersys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.03.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 40,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 36.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

