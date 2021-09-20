Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP Sells $30,733.00 in Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $332.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Athersys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.03.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.
